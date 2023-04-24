Flexen (0-4) allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Flexen struggled right out of the gate Sunday, coughing up a pair of runs in the first inning. He allowed another run in the third before Nolan Gorman took him deep for a three-run shot in the fourth. After yielding just three runs in his first two starts, Flexen has been hammered for 18 runs over the last 12.1 frames. His next start is lined up to be in Toronto where he'll look to lower his 8.86 ERA.