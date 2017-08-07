Martin will head back to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Martin was called up to serve as the 26th man for the second game of the Mariners' doubleheader in Kansas City on Sunday. He actually saw game action, too, but didn't perform well, as the three earned runs on five hits and two walks in two innings will attest. Martin will head back south down I-5 to Tacoma, where he's recorded a 3.78 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 33.1 innings with the Rainiers this year.