Mariners' Cody Martin: Returning to Triple-A
Martin will head back to Triple-A Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Martin was called up to serve as the 26th man for the second game of the Mariners' doubleheader in Kansas City on Sunday. He actually saw game action, too, but didn't perform well, as the three earned runs on five hits and two walks in two innings will attest. Martin will head back south down I-5 to Tacoma, where he's recorded a 3.78 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 33.1 innings with the Rainiers this year.
More News
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Recalled ahead of doubleheader•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Set to serve as 26th man Sunday•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Heading to majors•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Designated for assignment Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...