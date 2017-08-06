Mariners' Cody Martin: Recalled ahead of doubleheader
Martin was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Martin will serve as the Mariners' 26th man for the twin bill, meaning he'll likely be ticketed for a return to Tacoma after the pair of contests. The right-hander has yet to make his 2017 debut with the Mariners, but appeared in nine games (two starts) with the big club in 2016, turning in a 3.86 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 25.2 innings.
