Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

The Mariners brought Martin aboard as the 26th man for their doubleheader Sunday against the Royals, but he was quickly sent back to the minors after he was lit up for four runs (three earned) over two innings of long relief in one game of the twin bill. He'll now lose out on his 40-man roster spot for the second time in 2017 with the Mariners determining the spot was better used on a higher-upside option.