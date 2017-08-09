Mariners' Cody Martin: Outrighted to minors
Martin was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
The Mariners brought Martin aboard as the 26th man for their doubleheader Sunday against the Royals, but he was quickly sent back to the minors after he was lit up for four runs (three earned) over two innings of long relief in one game of the twin bill. He'll now lose out on his 40-man roster spot for the second time in 2017 with the Mariners determining the spot was better used on a higher-upside option.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...