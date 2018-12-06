Martin announced his retirement from baseball Thursday, according to his personal Twitter account.

Martin has accepted a job to become a Northwest Area scout for the Atlanta Braves. The 29-year-old righty will call it quits after accumulating a 6.33 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB across parts of three major-league seasons (58.1 innings) with the Braves, Athletics and Mariners.

