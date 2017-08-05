Martin will be called up to serve as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

As the designated 26th man, Martin will only be eligible to pitch in Game 2 of the twin bill, and he will have to head back down afterward. Martin has made 14 appearances (four starts) with Triple-A Tacoma this season, posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over 33.1 innings.