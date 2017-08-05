Mariners' Cody Martin: Set to serve as 26th man Sunday
Martin will be called up to serve as the 26th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
As the designated 26th man, Martin will only be eligible to pitch in Game 2 of the twin bill, and he will have to head back down afterward. Martin has made 14 appearances (four starts) with Triple-A Tacoma this season, posting a 3.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB over 33.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Heading to majors•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Designated for assignment Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Recalled from Triple-A on Monday•
-
Mariners' Cody Martin: Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...