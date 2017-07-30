Martin was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

The Mariners purchased Martin's contract from Tacoma on Friday, but didn't end up using him in either of the first two games of their series with the Mets before sending him back to the minors to make room on the active roster for Erasmo Ramirez, who was acquired from the Rays over the weekend. The 27-year-old Martin has contributed a 3.81 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 28.1 innings for Tacoma this season.