Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday, Jacob Resnick of MetsMinors.net reports.

Martin had been pitching in an independent league for the Kansas City T-Bones prior to agreeing to a minor-league deal. His last major-league appearance occurred in 2017 with the Mariners, when he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in two innings. Martin figures to serve as organizational depth for the Mets.