Naylor exited Thursday's game against the White Sox due to shoulder soreness, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Naylor grimaced during a swing in the third inning and departed shortly thereafter. The initial diagnosis doesn't sound particularly ominous and Naylor was labeled day-to-day, though he could undergo imaging with more details to follow.

