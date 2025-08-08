Mariners' Josh Naylor: Dealing with shoulder soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Naylor exited Thursday's game against the White Sox due to shoulder soreness, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Naylor grimaced during a swing in the third inning and departed shortly thereafter. The initial diagnosis doesn't sound particularly ominous and Naylor was labeled day-to-day, though he could undergo imaging with more details to follow.
More News
-
Mariners' Josh Naylor: Exits early Thursday•
-
Mariners' Josh Naylor: Homers, swipes two bags again•
-
Mariners' Josh Naylor: Stuffs box score in win•
-
Mariners' Josh Naylor: Goes deep for first time as Mariner•
-
Mariners' Josh Naylor: Swipes two more bags in loss•
-
Mariners' Josh Naylor: Extends career-high steal total•