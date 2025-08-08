Naylor (shoulder) is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Rays on Friday.

Naylor was forced to leave Thursday's game against the White Sox due to left shoulder soreness, and while he's not in Friday's lineup, he could be available as a pinch hitter, per Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com. With Naylor absent from the lineup, Donovan Solano will handle duties at first base and bat seventh while Jorge Polanco operates out of the cleanup spot.