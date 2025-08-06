Naylor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk, two stolen bases and three total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the White Sox.

Naylor continues to be efficient on the basepaths -- he's up to eight steals in 11 games with the Mariners. His homer Tuesday was his second in that span, and he's now 10-for-41 (.244) with his new team. Overall, the first baseman is at a .287/.355/.444 slash line, 13 homers, 19 steals, 63 RBI and 56 runs scored through 104 contests between Seattle and Arizona. He's typically displayed good contact skills, so he should hit more consistently as he continues to settle in.