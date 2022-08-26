Rodriguez is finalizing a 14-year, $210 million contract extension with the Mariners on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 21-year-old has lived up to the hype during his rookie campaign with 20 home runs, 64 RBI and 23 stolen bases to go along with a .269/.328/.471 slash line, and the Mariners have now secured his role with the franchise for the next decade and a half. Rodriguez's deal features player and team options and has the potential to be worth over $400 million with the included options and incentives.
