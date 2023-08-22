Rodriguez has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the White Sox due to a stomach illness,Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez was set to hit second and play in center field, though he'll now get the night off. He should have the chance to get back in the lineup Wednesday, though no additional details are currently available.
