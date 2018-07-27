Mariners' Sam Tuivailala: Traded to Mariners
Tuivailala was dealt to Seattle on Friday in exchange for Seth Elledge.
Tuivailala had appeared in 31 games for the Cardinals this season, logging a 3.69 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 26 strikeouts in 31.2 innings of relief. He will add another bullpen arm to the stable in Seattle upon his arrival.
