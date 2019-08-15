The Mariners selected Guilbeau's contract from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Acquired July 31 from the Nationals in the Roenis Elias deal, Guilbeau becomes the 62nd player to join Seattle's active roster this season, leaving the team two shy of matching the MLB record. The 26-year-old lefty posted a 2.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 48.2 innings across three minor-league stops this season, with most of his action coming at the Double-A level.

