Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

With Sunday's game starting at 12:10 p.m. ET, Ramirez will get a breather after he started at either catcher or designated hitter in each of Miami's last 18 contests. With Ramirez on the bench, Liam Hicks will handle catching duties, and Heriberto Hernandez will serve as Miami's DH in the series finale.