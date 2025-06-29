Ramirez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-7 victory over Arizona.

Ramirez cracked an RBI double in the first inning and later delivered the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lift Miami to victory. While the rookie catcher doesn't reach base at a high clip - carrying a .299 on-base percentage with a 6.2 percent walk rate - his power has been a clear strength, racking up 15 doubles and 12 home runs over 57 games for a .478 slugging percentage.