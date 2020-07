Vesia (0-1) gave up two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one over 0.2 innings Saturday to take the loss against the Phillies.

Making his big-league debut, the southpaw got taken deep by Phil Gosselin to break open a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning. Vesia is one of three lefties in the Marlins' bullpen, and given that this was his first career appearance above Double-A, he may not see many high-leverage spots.