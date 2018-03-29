Marlins' Jacob Turner: Added to roster
The Marlins selected Turner's contract from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Turner, who had attended camp as a non-roster invitee, is slated to work out of the bullpen to begin the season, but could eventually get a trial in a Marlins rotation that's lacking in established starters. Regardless of how he accumulates most of innings, Turner is unlikely to bring much value, given his career 5.09 ERA and 5.7 K/9 in the big leagues.
