Marlins' Jacob Turner: Signs with Marlins
Turner agreed to terms with Miami on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The right-hander pitched in 18 games for the Nationals in 2017, racking up a 5.08 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 39 innings. Turner has typically been a starter, but appeared as a reliever for Washington on 16 of those 18 occasions, which was identical to his deployment with the White Sox a year prior. Although he improved slightly upon his dreadful campaign in Chicago, Turner still wasn't able to make hitters miss last season, as he allowed 43 hits while posting a 23:15 K:BB. This will be the second stint for Turner with the Marlins, as he spent almost two years with the team from 2012-14, including his best professional season as a starter in 2013. The Marlins will need arms to eat innings, and it's possible Turner will get an opportunity out of camp.
More News
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Clears waivers, assigned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Sent off 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Promoted from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: High ERA still better than last couple seasons•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...