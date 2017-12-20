Turner agreed to terms with Miami on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The right-hander pitched in 18 games for the Nationals in 2017, racking up a 5.08 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 39 innings. Turner has typically been a starter, but appeared as a reliever for Washington on 16 of those 18 occasions, which was identical to his deployment with the White Sox a year prior. Although he improved slightly upon his dreadful campaign in Chicago, Turner still wasn't able to make hitters miss last season, as he allowed 43 hits while posting a 23:15 K:BB. This will be the second stint for Turner with the Marlins, as he spent almost two years with the team from 2012-14, including his best professional season as a starter in 2013. The Marlins will need arms to eat innings, and it's possible Turner will get an opportunity out of camp.

