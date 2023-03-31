Alcantara did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks over 5.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

This goes down as a disappointment for those who drafted Alcantara, but he had 14 swinging strikes on 96 pitches which suggests the strikeouts should tick back up. Alcantara has never been the most dominant arm in terms of whiffs, but he's been over eight strikeouts per nine over the past three seasons. The right-hander excels by using his changeup and sinker to keep the ball on the ground while rarely handing out free passes (Thursday notwithstanding).