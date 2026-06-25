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Mets' Bo Bichette: Stays hot with 10th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bichette went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in the Mets' 10-5 loss to the Cubs in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Bichette continued his scorching stretch at the plate, taking Gavin Hollowell deep for a solo homer in the sixth inning before adding a double in the eighth. The long ball was his 10th of the season, and half of those have come over his last 13 games. Bichette has hit .388 during that stretch, providing a much-needed offensive spark after a slow start to the year.

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