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Mets' Bo Bichette: Supplies only offense in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Bichette went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

It wasn't much, but Bichette's two-run single in the third inning wound up being all the offense David Peterson and the Mets' bullpen would need on the day. Bichette has racked up seven hits and nine RBI over the last four games as he shows signs of getting comfortable in his new uniform, but on the season the former Blue Jay is slashing just .225/.276/.328 through 50 contests with five homers, one steal, 24 runs and 27 RBI.

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