Vogelbach will sit against lefty Austin Gomber and the Rockies on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vogelbach has yet to start against a southpaw this season, and given his career .133/.252/.222 slash line against same-sided pitching, that's unlikely to change anytime soon. Pete Alonso will rest his legs as the designated hitter Saturday while Mark Canha starts at first base.