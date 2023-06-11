Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Vogelbach finds himself on the bench for the fourth consecutive game, with three of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. Given that he's limited to first base on the defensive end and doesn't even play that position particularly well, Vogelbach doesn't provide much value as a bench bat against right-handed pitching. If the Mets decide to commit to youngsters Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez as their primary options at designated hitter, Vogelbach could soon find himself at risk of losing his 40-man roster spot.