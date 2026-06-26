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Mets' Jared Young: Clubs sixth homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Young went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

The 30-year-old replaced Mark Vientos in the top of the seventh inning and led off the bottom of the frame with his sixth homer of the season, driving a Phil Maton curveball over the right-field fence. Young has gone yard twice in the last three games despite getting only five plate appearances as he handles a strong-side platoon role, and over 20 games in June he's managed a lopsided .210/.269/.484 slash line with five home runs and 10 RBI.

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