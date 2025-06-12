Young is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Young is hitting just .174 over 11 games since getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 24, though three of his four hits have gone for extra bases. Even so, the Mets don't appear motivated to deploy the left-handed-hitting Young in the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter. Young will hit the bench Thursday for the third time in five matchups against a right-handed starting pitcher (Mike Soroka) while the Mets go with Starling Marte at DH.