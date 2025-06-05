default-cbs-image
Young is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Young had started in each of the Mets' previous three matchups with right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench against righty Landon Knack while Starling Marte replaces him at designated hitter. Since getting called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 24, Young is batting .167 with two extra-base hits and a 35 percent strikeout rate. He could be at risk of a demotion if he's unable to turn things around quickly.

