Young went 3-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

It was Young's fourth start of the season, and he figures to get regular at-bats against right-handed pitching while Juan Soto (calf) is sidelined. Soto remains day-to-day but missed the final two games of the series against the Giants. Young is slashing .385/.467/.538 with a pair of doubles, one RBI, two runs scored and a 2:2 BB:K across 15 plate appearances this season.