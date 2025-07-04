Winker (oblique) has gone 2-for-6 with a home run and a 2:1 BB:K in two games since his rehab assignment was shifted to Double-A Binghamton.

The veteran outfielder played nine innings as the DH both Wednesday (in the first game of a doubleheader) and Thursday, and while the Mets will likely want to get him some defensive reps before activating him, Winker's bat appears to be just about ready to face big-league pitching. He's been sidelined since May 4, and Winker should slot into the strong side of a platoon at DH once he comes off the IL, while seeing occasional action in an outfield corner.