Mets' Jesse Winker: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Winker (oblique) is on track to begin a rehab assignment by this weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Winker was shifted to the 60-day injured list by the Mets earlier Tuesday, but he's nearly ready to play in games and will do so initially as a designated hitter. He is eligible for activation July 4 and should be ready to go at that time, barring setbacks.
More News
-
Mets' Jesse Winker: Shifted to 60-day injured list•
-
Mets' Jesse Winker: Multiple weeks away from return•
-
Mets' Jesse Winker: Looking at lengthy absence•
-
Mets' Jesse Winker: Officially lands on 10-day IL•
-
Mets' Jesse Winker: Likely headed to IL•
-
Mets' Jesse Winker: Getting checked for oblique strain•