default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Winker (oblique) is on track to begin a rehab assignment by this weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Winker was shifted to the 60-day injured list by the Mets earlier Tuesday, but he's nearly ready to play in games and will do so initially as a designated hitter. He is eligible for activation July 4 and should be ready to go at that time, barring setbacks.

More News