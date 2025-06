Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte has been a lineup regular of late and has an .865 OPS through 11 games in June, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus Tampa Bay. Francisco Lindor is resting his legs as the designated hitter while Luisangel Acuna receives a start at shortstop.