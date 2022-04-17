Jankowski will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Jankowski will enter the starting nine for the third game in a row while the Mets are without Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha, who both remain on the COVID-19 injured list. Assuming one of the two outfielders is able to quickly recover from the virus and return to action during the upcoming week, Jankowski won't be in store for a long-term stay in an everyday role. After going 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 10-3 win, Jankowski went hitless in Saturday's 3-2 loss.