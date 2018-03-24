Michael Saunders: Released by Kansas City
Saunders was released by the Royals on Saturday.
Saunders failed to make the Opening Day roster and rejected an assignment to Triple-A Omaha. He will look to find a new home after appearing in 73 major-league games split between Toronto and Philadelphia last season, slashing .202/.256/.344 with six home runs and 21 RBI.
