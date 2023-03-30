The Nationals placed Cavalli on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow UCL tear, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Cavalli will likely be out until around midseason next year following Tommy John surgery.
