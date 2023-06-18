Manager Dave Martinez said after Sunday's loss to the Marlins that Candelario is dealing with a bone bruise on his right thumb, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Candelario suffered the injury during Saturday's contest and was scratched from Sunday's lineup after initially being slated to start. Martinez indicated the club will see how the 29-year-old feels Monday before deciding the next steps.
