Garcia (groin) will report to Triple-A Rochester to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Garcia said Sunday that he feels 100 percent recovered from the left groin strain that landed him on the IL on Aug. 15, so his main focus during the rehab assignment will be getting comfortable playing second base again. Prior to landing on the shelf, Garcia had been serving as the Nationals' everyday shortstop, but CJ Abrams is expected to occupy that position the rest of the season while Garcia settles in at the keystone, which has been Cesar Hernandez's domain.