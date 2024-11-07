Martinez is expected to accept the Reds' one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Martinez being extended a qualifying offer came as a bit of a surprise, and it sounds like the right-hander will happily accept the deal and return to Cincinnati. He held a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 116:18 K:BB over 142.1 innings for the Reds in 2024. Martinez split time between the rotation and bullpen for Cincinnati but would figure to be a full-time starter in 2025 if he does indeed return to the Reds.