Orioles' Danny Valencia: Makes Opening Day roster
Valencia earned a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Valencia was with the club on a minor-league deal this spring. He will serve as a utility man at the corner infield and outfield positions in 2018 after proving his worth during Grapefruit League action.
More News
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Back in action•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Calf injury not concerning•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Out with calf soreness•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Signs minor-league deal with Orioles•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Smacks two-run blast in win•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Goes deep in one-run loss•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?