Hess was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

The 24-year-old righty logged a 3.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 154.1 innings at Double-A, and has now logged almost 300 innings at that level. He should head to Triple-A, and could serve as an emergency big-league starter now that he is on the 40-man roster. He has back-of-the-rotation upside.