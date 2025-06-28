Orioles' Emmanuel Rivera: Back with big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles selected Rivera's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.
The move gives the Orioles' additional infield depth with Jordan Westburg currently day-to-day due to a left finger injury that he aggravated during Friday's 22-8 win over the Rays. Rivera was DFA'd by Baltimore on June 10 and was outrighted to Norfolk two days later after clearing waivers. He has gone 6-for-28 (.214) with four walks and four RBI in Triple-A since his outright assignment.
