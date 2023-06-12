Henderson went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Royals.

Henderson has homered in three of his last four games and has multiple hits in three straight. The 21-year-old infielder has hit atop the order two games in a row, and his success in that spot suggests he could stay there while Cedric Mullins (groin) is on the mend. Henderson is up to a .236/.349/.455 slash line with nine homers, four stolen bases, 21 RBI and 34 runs scored through 57 contests.