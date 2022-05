Lyles (2-3) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over 5,2 innings as the Orioles fell 4-2 to the Tigers. He struck out six.

The six whiffs did tie his season high, but so did the three free passes and it was overall another mediocre outing for Lyles. The veteran right-hander has a 4.38 ERA through seven starts and 39 innings, but it comes with a 1.51 WHIP and sub-par 18.5 percent strikeout rate.