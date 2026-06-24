Orioles' Shane Baz: Allows five runs in loss

Baz (4-8) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Angels.

Baz gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Schanuel in the first inning, and the Orioles never got enough going on offense to bail him out. The five earned runs allowed matched Baz's season high. He's given up 16 runs (11 earned) across 22.2 innings over his last four starts, going 1-3 in that span. For the season, he has a 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 81:35 K:BB across 94 innings through 16 starts. Baz is projected to make his next start at home versus the White Sox.