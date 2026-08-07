Padres' Walker Buehler: Logs another short start

Buehler allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Thursday.

Buehler put two runners on base in the first inning but escaped without giving up any runs. He dodged trouble again in the third, when he allowed four straight hits but surrendered only one run. All of that traffic resulted in Buehler needing 76 pitches to get through four frames, and he didn't come back out for the fifth inning. It was the second straight outing during which Buehler has completed less than four frames, though he's yielded a tolerable four runs across 8.1 innings during that span. He's managed to hang onto a rotation spot despite a 5.07 ERA through 23 starts on the season, but the looming returns of Nick Pivetta (forearm) and Joe Musgrove (elbow) -- each of whom recently began a minor-league rehab stint -- could spell the end of Buehler's time as a starter.