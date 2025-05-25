Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Schwarber put the Phillies ahead 4-3 with a solo shot in the sixth inning, and he added a two-run double in the 11th to give them the lead for good. With the long ball, Schwarber has retaken the National League lead with 18 homers through Saturday's action. The slugger hadn't logged multiple hits since May 11 in Cleveland, but he has four homers and eight RBI over his last 12 contests. He's slashing .255/.397/.580 with 40 RBI, 40 runs scored and four steals over 52 contests this season.