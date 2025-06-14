Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Cranks three-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Schwarber handed the Phillies a four-run lead in the second inning, when he took Kevin Gausman deep to center field for a 410-foot, three-run homer. Schwarber has struggled at the plate since the beginning of June (5-for-38), but he has gone long in back-to-back games and his 22 home runs this season ranks second in the National League behind Shohei Ohtani (23).
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Big day against Cubbies•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Clubs solo homer in loss•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Contributes three RBI in win•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Launches 300th career homer•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Powers offense with two homers•
-
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Goes deep, swipes bag•