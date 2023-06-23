Plassmeyer (undisclosed) signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Plassmeyer was released by the Phillies on Tuesday to free up a spot on the 40-man roster, but he will remain in Philadelphia's farm system and immediately return to the 7-day injured list. The 26-year-old southpaw holds a 6.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP with 47 strikeouts through 44 innings.