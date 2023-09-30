The Phillies selected Plassmeyer from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Plassmeyer spent most of the season with Lehigh Valley, logging a 5.05 ERA and 1.47 WHIP while striking out 74 batters and walking 30 over the course of 67.2 innings. He's appeared in two major-league games in his career, though Saturday's nightcap will mark his first time starting an MLB contest. Luis Ortiz was optioned to the Phillies' Florida complex, and Erich Uelmen (undisclosed) was placed on the 60-day injured list to clear a space on the roster for Plassmeyer.