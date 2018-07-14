Neshek tossed a perfect inning Friday night against the Marlins on the way to his first save of the 2018 season.

Neshek has yet to allow a run through five appearances this season after spending time on the disabled list with a forearm injury. He'll look to return to form in 2018 after posting a stellar 1.59 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 62.1 innings as a member of both the Phillies and Rockies during 2017.